2 Southern California congressmen among Pelosi’s picks for panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (2nd L) speaks as Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) (R) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (L) listen during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol July 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi announced her appointments of House Democratic members to the select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) has included three fellow Californians among her eight choices of members to serve on the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi selected Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee, which was created by the House on Wednesday.

He will be joined by California Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands), as well as Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.).

“The next step for us has always been to seek and to find the truth. We want to do so in the most patriotic and nonpartisan way so the American people have confidence in the results,” Pelosi said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

On January 6, our democracy survived its greatest threat since the Civil War.



We’ve yet to learn the truth of that sad day.



But we will have a full accounting.



I’m humbled to serve on the January 6 Select Committee. It's time to get to work. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 1, 2021