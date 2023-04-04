Two people were stabbed in Palmdale late Monday and one of the victims is in critical condition, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 14200 block of Sequoia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Responding deputies found two people with stab wounds at the scene. The victims were taken to a hospital and one them was reported to be in critical condition Tuesday morning.
A male assailant had fled the area on foot by the time deputies arrived, and no arrests have been made.
No further details have been released.