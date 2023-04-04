Victims of a double stabbing are treated in an ambulance on April 3, 2023. (KEYNews.TV)

Two people were stabbed in Palmdale late Monday and one of the victims is in critical condition, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 14200 block of Sequoia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies found two people with stab wounds at the scene. The victims were taken to a hospital and one them was reported to be in critical condition Tuesday morning.

A male assailant had fled the area on foot by the time deputies arrived, and no arrests have been made.

No further details have been released.