Two 20-year-old men have been arrested for a pair of strong-arm robberies where the victims’ cellphones were stolen, and authorities announced on Thursday that they believe there are likely additional victims.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Mills Circle on reports of a robbery, according to an OPD news release.

At the scene, police learned that the victim’s cell phone had been taken from his hand by a suspect wearing all-black clothing and a mask.

Just after 7 p.m., a little more than four miles away from the original robbery, authorities received a second report of a strong-arm incident involving a stolen cell phone in the area of Vineyard Avenue and Sixth Street. The victim in the second instance gave authorities an identical suspect description.

“Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, it appeared the two robberies were related,” the release stated.

Investigators were able to track one of the stolen cell phones to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East D Street where police located two men matching the suspects’ description. Both were arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

A search of the suspects, identified as Ontario resident Christian Carter-Gray and Terraun Gray, from Upland, revealed four cell phones, including the two stolen in the earlier strong-arm robberies. Additional evidence was discovered after the search of a nearby white 2015 Kia Optima with black rims, identified as the suspects’ vehicle.

Terraun Gray (left), 20, from Ontario, and Christian Cater-Gray, 20, from Upland, were arrested on Aug. 16, 2023 for alleged strong-arm robberies. (Ontario PD)

“Investigators believe the suspects are stealing smartphones for their resale value and believe there may be additional victims,” the release noted.

Both men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center on charges of robbery, conspiracy, possessing stolen property and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6771 or Det. Joe Paterson at 909-408-1653. Anonymous tips can be made through the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or online at WeTip.