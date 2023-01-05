Los Angeles police and fire officials respond to a medical call at a school in Koreatown on Jan. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Two students were taken to a hospital Thursday after a medical incident at a middle school in Koreatown, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Virgil Middle School at 152 N. Vermont Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The students were taken to a hospital with “minor complaints,” and while fire officials did not say the incident was an overdose call, they indicated it was not fentanyl-related.

The Los Angeles Police Department also responded to the school.

