A truck with a large amount Nike merchandise was spotted by authorities in Orange County on Sunday night, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police spotted the two suspects, who have yet to be identified, traveling in a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck on the 91 Freeway near Buena Park.

Upon exiting the freeway, witnesses said the driver abandoned his vehicle on Lemon Avenue near Valley View Street and fled.

A female passenger was arrested in the vehicle and the male driver was arrested a short time later.

It was not immediately known if the Nike products in the truck’s bed were stolen.