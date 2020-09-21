2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of 27-year-old man at Riverside hookah bar

Authorities have arrested two men suspected in the killing of a 27-year-old man last year at a Riverside hookah bar, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of University Avenue after it was reported to authorities at about 3:12 a.m., according to the Riverside Police Department. Derrick Carlisle was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers and paramedics arrived.

Homicide victim Derrick Carlisle appears in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Sept. 20, 2020.

The Moreno Valley man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials have not released details on how police identified the two suspects arrested in recent weeks — Dontay Davis, 31, and Andrew Jones, 27.

On Aug. 13, detectives and special operations team with the Riverside Police Department found and arrested Davis at his home in Corona, according to police. He is being held without bail at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted Riverside investigators in tracking down Jones to a location in Scottsdale, Arizona after he allegedly fled the state. On Sept. 12, federal and local authorities found and arrested Jones, according to police. The San Jacinto man is currently awaiting extradition to Riverside County.

Dontay Davis appears in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Sept. 20, 2020.

According to police, Carlisle was a Department of Motor Vehicles employee who was engaged and had two young daughters.

Police did not released a suspected motive or other details about the crime. But Riverside officials said investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Crime Lab assisted their efforts.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to reach Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov, or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police

Department’s mobile app’s “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 190023549.