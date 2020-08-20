2 suspects arrested in violent hate crime against transgender women in Hollywood: LAPD

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery and beating of a group of transgender women in Hollywood earlier this week that police are now calling a hate crime.
Investigators made two arrests in the last two days, according to LAPD Hollywood Division Capt. Steve Lurie. He could not immediately provide additional information, but a news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Video widely shared on social media shows a man threatening Eden the Doll, Jaslene Whiterose and Joslyn Flawless around 2 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard. All three women are influencers with large social media followings.
In the video, a man is seen threatening Flawless with a crowbar as he robs her and then hits Whiterose over the head with something as bystanders laugh and taunt the women.
