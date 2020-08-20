2 suspects arrested in violent hate crime against transgender women in Hollywood: LAPD

A man accused of attacking and robbing transgender women in a hate crime attack in Hollywood is seen in an image released Aug. 18, 2020, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery and beating of a group of transgender women in Hollywood earlier this week that police are now calling a hate crime.

Investigators made two arrests in the last two days, according to LAPD Hollywood Division Capt. Steve Lurie. He could not immediately provide additional information, but a news conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Video widely shared on social media shows a man threatening Eden the Doll, Jaslene Whiterose and Joslyn Flawless around 2 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard. All three women are influencers with large social media followings.

In the video, a man is seen threatening Flawless with a crowbar as he robs her and then hits Whiterose over the head with something as bystanders laugh and taunt the women.

