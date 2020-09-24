2 suspects charged in 2019 fatal shooting, attempted murder outside Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Two men have now been charged in connection with a deadly 2019 altercation that happened outside of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, police said Thursday.

Don Wayne Davenport, 20, of Los Angeles, was identified early in the investigation after police received leads that he was the alleged shooter on the night of Sept. 14, 2019, at a parking lot outside of the Rose Bowl in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street.

“The identity of the suspect responsible for the stabbing, required additional investigation as Pasadena Police Homicide Detectives continued to work tirelessly following up on all available evidence,” the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release Thursday. “Earlier this month, their efforts resulted in the identity of the suspect responsible for the stabbing death of Victim Kamryn Stone.”

Kyonne Garner, 20, also a Los Angeles resident, was identified as the stabbing suspect and is currently in custody in Nevada for an unrelated charge, police said. Garner was charged Wednesday with one count of murder and his bail was set at $2.1 million.

Davenport was arrested on Feb. 11, 2020, and the handgun he used was recovered, police said. Davenport was subsequently charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $2 million.

Officers responded that night at about 11:22 p.m. to reports of a physical altercation and shots fired. They found the two victims when they arrived to the parking lot outside of the Rose Bowl.

Stone, 18, was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but later died from a fatal stab wound to the heart. A 51-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting but survived.

“Details regarding the motive, will not be released at this time,” police said.

Pasadena Police is asking anyone with information about this case to call the department at 626- 744-4241, or anonymous tipsters can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.