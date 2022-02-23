2 hospitalized after LASD opens fire in South Whittier

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after at least one deputy shot two people described as suspects during an encounter in South Whittier Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on the 14500 block of Chere Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but officials said deputies were in the area when they observed three suspects described only as two men and a woman.

An altercation ensued which resulted in two of the three being shot. Both people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time, LASD said.

The third person was not shot and was taken into custody by law enforcement.

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting, why deputies confronted the three suspects, or what they were suspected of.

Multiple investigations are underway to determine if the shooting was legally justified and if the shooting was in line with department policy.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.