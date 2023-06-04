LAPD on the scene of a shooting in North Hollywood on June 4, 2023. (Citizen app)

A search for two suspects is underway after a shooting in a busy retail center in North Hollywood Sunday night, authorities announced.

Officers responded to calls of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 11000 block of Victory Boulevard, near Vineland Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the victim of the shooting, described only as man of Middle Eastern descent, had the back of his white Mercedes G-Wagon SUV shot out.

The suspects were last seen fleeing westbound on Victory Boulevard toward Tujunga Avenue.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, approximately 20 years old. Authorities did not have a description for the second suspect. It is unclear if they fled the area on foot or if they were in a vehicle.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to police. No further details about the incident were provided.