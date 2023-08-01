L.A. police were searching for two suspects, a male and a female, involved in a shooting in Boyle Heights on Aug. 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Police were searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Boyle Heights, authorities told KTLA.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 7:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 4th Street at Evergreen Recreation Center.

At the scene, authorities said they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed that the victim had been walking through the park when he had a verbal altercation with the two suspects, LAPD said. One of the suspects then reportedly shot the man multiple times.

Video of the scene showed an area of the recreation center cordoned off with police tape as officers looked for evidence, including on the fields and near the bleachers where the victim may have been shot.

The suspects, a male and a female, were last seen near Evergreen and 4th Street. The male is described as Hispanic, light-skinned, approximately 15 to 16 years old, wearing a black and gray L.A. hat and white t-shirt.

The female was described as skinny, approximately 5 foot 2 inches tall, with red hair, wearing a black shirt and black pants and possibly wearing black Converse or Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.