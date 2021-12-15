2 teen girls injured after being hit by car in crosswalk near Redlands High School

Two teenage girls were injured Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in a crosswalk near Redlands High School, police reported.

At about 7:30 a.m., the high school juniors were in the crosswalk at Citrus Avenue and Church Street when they were hit by a man behind the wheel of a Toyota pickup truck, the Redlands Police Department said in a news release.

The driver was attempting to make a left turn onto Citrus when the collision happened.

“The driver reported that his view was obstructed by fogging on his windshield and the sun hitting the windshield, and he didn’t see the teens before striking them with his vehicle, knocking both of them to the ground,” police said.

The students were treated at the scene for moderate injuries and taken to a hospital.

Police said it was determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No charges were filed.