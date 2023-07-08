A shooting at a beach party in Santa Monica injured two teenage girls on Friday night.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to a “large party” in what they called the 2700 block of the Santa Monica beach.

“At about 9:22 p.m., as [officers] were approaching, [they] heard multiple gunshots and the group scattered, including the shooter,” SMPD said in a statement.

The victims, identified as 14 and 17-year-old girls, were transported to a local hospital by Santa Monica Fire Department. Their wounds are said to be non-life-threatening.

“The victims did not see who fired the weapon or which direction the person fled,” police said.

The suspect was described as a Black male who stands roughly 5 feet, 10 inches tall. While his age and build are unknown, authorities say that he has dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department’s detective unit by calling 310-458-8451. Calls made during non-business hours should be directed to 310-458-8427.