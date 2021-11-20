2 teenage brothers arrested in connection with Willowbrook Metro station shooting

Two teenage brothers were arrested in connection with a September shooting that left four people injured at the Rosa Parks Metro Station in Willowbrook, authorities announced Saturday.

The shooting at the C Line Station was first reported around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau said in a news release.

Responding deputies found four persons suffering from gunshot wounds, LASD said.

Paramedics transported all four victims to local hospitals, where they survived their injuries, authorities said.

Deputies obtained preliminary descriptions of the suspects but were unable to locate them immediately, the Sheriff’s Department said.

On Nov. 2, detectives with LASD’s Transit Services Bureau served a search warrant at a home in the 10500 block of Towne Avenue in Los Angeles, where they found one of the suspects, authorities said.

Authorities said after the first suspect was taken into custody, his brother — who was also identified as a suspect in the shooting — was later brought into the Sheriff’s station by their mother to surrender.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and potentially face additional charges, LASD said.

Meanwhile, detectives are looking for a third suspect believed to have been involved with the shooting. Authorities are urging him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the detective bureau of the sheriff’s Transit Service Bureau at 323-563-5000, or the Metro Transit Safety and Security Line at 888-950-7233.