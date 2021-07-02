2 teenage girls arrested, taken to juvie after allegedly robbing woman in Long Beach

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection to a robbery that took place in Long Beach last week, officials announced Friday.

Just before 1 p.m. on June 24, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Peace Street regarding a violent robbery, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with a woman who said she had been walking down the street when two people attacked her and tried to take her purse.

The pair took the victim’s wallet, and she sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Both of the suspected robbers immediately fled the area on foot.

Through video evidence and assistance from the public, detectives said they were able to identify the two people suspected to be responsible for the robbery.

On Wednesday, officers located and arrested a 16-year-old girl from Long Beach. She was booked on suspicion of one count of robbery and was transported to juvenile hall, police said.

On Thursday, the second juvenile involved in the robbery, a 15-year-old girl from Long Beach, turned herself in at the city’s Public Safety Building. She was booked on suspicion of one count of robbery and was also taken to juvenile hall.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact robbery Detective Elaine Gomez at 562-570-7464. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477, or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.