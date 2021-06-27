2 teens, 1 man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that wounded 3 outside The Pike Outlets in downtown Long Beach

Authorities have identified three suspects Sunday in the drive-by shooting that wounded three people, including a 13-year-old, outside The Pike Outlets in Long Beach Saturday evening.

The gunfire erupted around 7:30 p.m. and unleashed pandemonium as panicked shoppers and diners ran for cover at the popular waterfront entertainment district near Aquarium Way and Shoreline Drive in downtown Long Beach.

The shooting took place right outside of a Hooters restaurant, with one of the bullets going through the front door of the establishment, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that the victims — two men and a teenager — were standing outside when gunshots were fired at them from a vehicle driving by, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was struck in the upper torso and remained in critical condition as of Sunday early afternoon.

The two other victims included an 18-year-old male adult who was struck in the upper torso and a 13-year-old boy who was struck in the lower torso. Both were listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was seen fleeing from the area and detained three people who were inside the car. Officers also found a gun inside their vehicle, authorities said Sunday.

After collecting evidence from the crime scene and reviewing surveillance video from the area, police said they were able to “positively” identify three suspects involved in the shooting.

The suspects — 23-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez-Zamora of Wilmington, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were charged with three counts of attempted murder, among other offenses.

Rodriguez-Zamora was accused of driving the vehicle, and he is being held on $3 million bail. The 17-year-old boy was accused of firing the shots.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, but it is being investigated as possibly gang-related, police said.

“We had additional officers in the area working overtime who were able to immediately render aid to the victims and also detain three people of interest,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said.

Luna thanked those who quickly rallied information to the officers about the incident and thanked those officers who acted quickly to help the victims and detain the suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are continuing to review video evidence from the scene.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s gang investigation division at 562-570-7370. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.com.