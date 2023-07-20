Two teens were arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a police car during a pursuit in Burbank.

The incident unfolded around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the west garage of the Burbank Town Center, located at 550 North First St.

Witnesses reported a reckless driver and provided a description of the vehicle, driver and license plate number.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver refused and drove off at a high rate of speed, according to Burbank police.

On his way out of the parking garage, the driver crashed into a responding patrol car, causing significant damage and injuring the officer, police said.

The officer suffered injuries described as not life-threatening. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Authorities again tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to yield and led police on a chase.

“The driver committed numerous traffic violations and reached high speeds as he continued through the City of Burbank,” police said.

The driver eventually lost control and stopped on the 5 Freeway at Empire Avenue.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody. They were identified only as a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both of Bakersfield. They were arrested and booked on suspicion of multiple felonies, police said.

The car was determined to be stolen out of Bakersfield.