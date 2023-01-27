Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach.

The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police.

The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach.

On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting around 8:32 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Life-saving measures were administered, but the man was pronounced dead, officers said.

Investigators say the victim was sitting on the driver’s side of his vehicle when he was fatally shot.

The 16-year-old suspect was found near the 400 block of East 49th Street and the 15-year-old suspect was found in the 1100 block of Tehachapi Drive, authorities said.

Both teens were arrested on charges of murder and robbery. Officials say they are being held without bail.

Detectives are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.