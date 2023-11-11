Two teenagers were arrested after an alleged robbery and high-speed pursuit in Garden Grove on Friday night.

The suspects were identified as Martin Eusebio and Vivian Martinez, both 18 years old, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Officers received calls of an armed robbery near the area of Brookhurst Street and Westminster Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

The victim told police she was sitting in a parking lot and eating with a friend when the suspects approached them with a handgun.

They allegedly threatened to shoot the victim before escaping with around $200 in cash, police said. They fled the area in a vehicle which was later spotted by officers.

Authorities attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the teens refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit. During the chase, the suspects drove at high speeds and eventually lost control near Harbor Boulevard and Westminster Avenue, crashing into a flower shop at the corner.

A flower shop worker was injured during the collision.

The male suspect hopped out of the car and began running but was later found and arrested. The female suspect was detained at the scene. A handgun allegedly used in the robbery was also located, police said.

The injured flower shop worker was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition. Both teen suspects were booked at Orange County Jail for multiple felony charges.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Staal at 714-741-5884 or the Gang Suppression Unit Tip Line at 714-741-5860.