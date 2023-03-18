Two teenagers were arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in a Long Beach triple shooting.

The suspects are a 16-year-old boy from Long Beach and a 17-year-old boy from Signal Hill, said the Long Beach Police Department.

On Jan. 21, Khalil Saleem, 17, was killed in a drive-by shooting that injured two others at a basketball court. Police believe the shooting may be gang-related.

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Jan. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Officers responded to shots fired at Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m.

The victims were hanging out at the basketball courts when a group of people in an SUV drove by and shot at them, police said. One person on the court returned fire at the SUV.

When police arrived, Saleem was found critically injured. Two other victims were transported to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

“Two minors were arrested for the senseless shooting that resulted in the death of Khalil Salem, who was 17 years old,” said Wally Hebeish, Long Beach Chief of Police. “Unfortunately, gun violence continues to impact our most vulnerable populations and we will continue working with our partners to identify ways in which we can disrupt violence in our community.”

The suspects were both arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. They are being held without bail. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222–8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.