Suspects Allen Adams and Alexander Alvarado in a photo from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Two teens were arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting over 40 rounds at a busy shopping mall in Palm Desert.

The suspects were identified as Allen Adams, 19, and Alexander Alvarado, 19, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Both are Adelanto residents.

On Feb. 2, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at The Shops at Palm Desert around 2 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they determined a shooting took place in the mall’s parking lot. Investigators said the incident was a “car-to-car, gang-related shooting with over 40 rounds fired.”

No injuries were reported after the shooting, but the suspects fled the scene after the incident.

Authorities later identified the suspects and tracked them down at a residence in the 11100 block of Hyattsville Street.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of attempted murder and booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator William Hickok at 760-836-1600.