2 teens arrested in connection to multi-vehicle Burbank crash that killed 3

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal traffic collision that killed three people in Burbank earlier this month, officials announced.

A 19-year-old Burbank resident and an unidentified 17-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of three counts each of murder and one count each of reckless driving, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release. The charges against the minor are pending review by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

The series of crashes involving multiple vehicles occurred on Aug. 3 at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive. The initial crash involved three vehicles and occurred shortly before midnight.

One of the vehicles, a Volkswagen, was split in half and caught fire following the crash. Three of the occupants were ejected from the Volkswagen and found near the wreckage, police said at the time.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 21, of Pasadena, Jaiden Kishon Johnson, 20, of Burbank, and Natalee Asal Moghaddam, 19, of Calabasas.

A fourth victim was hospitalized with critical injuries, and information on his or her condition was not available.

A Kia that was also involved in the crash continued northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard until it struck some parked vehicles near Birmingham Road. The driver of that vehicle, described only as a male, was hospitalized in serious condition.

A Mercedes-Benz was also involved in the incident but its occupants were not injured.

Investigators determined the Mercedes-Benz and the Kia appeared to be racing when the Volkswagen was struck as its driver was trying to make a left turn.

“This tragic and avoidable event was caused by subjects racing vehicles and driving recklessly at very high rates of speed,” the department said Thursday. “The Burbank Police Department reminds all community members that such reckless acts will not be tolerated.”

The department presented the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which filed charges.

The driver of the gray Kia, Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan, was charged with three counts of murder and one

count of reckless driving, officials said. The 19-year-old Burbank resident was arrested Thursday.

Aghajanyan is being held in lieu of $6,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.

The driver of the black Mercedes Benz, a 17-year-old minor, was also taken into custody Thursday. The minor is being detained at a juvenile detention facility on three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving, pending review of the case by the D.A.’s office.

The father of one of the victims, Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, is famed comedian Tony Baker, the dad revealed on his social media. He has since launched an online petition to stop illegal street racing in Burbank.

The area where the collision occurred has been known for speeding and street racing problems in the past.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the Burbank

Police Department Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.

We Got A Petition Goin For Our Babies. Do Us A Solid And Sign The Petition. It’s Free. https://t.co/Jy7kZEblYE LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Uo7AHh9zip — Tony Baker (@TonyBakercomedy) August 17, 2021