2 teens arrested in connection with 2 robberies in Redlands; suspects wore surgical masks: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a pair of robberies in Redlands where the assailant and others in a getaway car used surgical masks to disguise themselves, police said Tuesday.

On the afternoon of March 22, a gunman clad in a hooded sweatshirt and white surgical mask entered the ARCO gas station at 902 Orange St. and robbed the business at gunpoint, according to a Redlands Police Department news release.

Five days later, a 7-Eleven at 1256 Orange Street was also robbed by someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt and surgical mask, police said.

The assailant then got away in a vehicle occupied by two others who wore similar disguises, including the surgical masks, according to the release.

On Monday, a warrant was served at a home in the 800 block of East Brockton Avenue amid the robbery investigation, police said.

Two loaded firearms and stolen property, as well as items matching the description of the clothing worn during the robbery, were recovered.

Police also apprehended two individuals.

One was identified as 18-year-old Marcus Taylor; investigators have not released the name of the other individual, a 16-year-old boy, due to his age.

They were each arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to the release.

Taylor is being held at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on $100,000 bail, while the 16-year-old was taken to juvenile hall.

No additional information was immediately released.