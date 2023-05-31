A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old have been arrested by Ventura police in connection with the murder of a man in mid-April.

The unidentified teen boys are accused of stabbing 39-year-old Raymond Morales on the evening of April 11 at Surfer’s Point, a popular seaside park near the Ventura Pier.

Morales was found stabbed multiple times in the chest and was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said at the time that two assailants approached Morales as he sat at a picnic table and were involved in some type of altercation. Morales was stabbed several times and his attackers fled in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, the Ventura Police Department announced that two teens were arrested and face charges in the slaying.

The 17-year-old was already in custody at juvenile hall on an unrelated charge. He has since been charged with murder. The 15-year-old was arrested and is expected to be charged as an accessory to the crime.

Due to their ages, their identities have not been released. It’s also unclear if the two boys were involved in a local gang, although police were investigating that possibility when Morales was killed.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information or possible video footage of the attack is asked to call Detective Avila at 805-339-4478.