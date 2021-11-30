2 teens arrested on suspicion of arson for Moorpark fire: Sheriff

A Ventura County Fire Department truck is seen in an undated image posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Two teens were arrested for allegedly throwing incendiary devices that caused a fire at a Moorpark arroyo last week, officials announced Tuesday.

The juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were each booked on suspicion of arson of property and possession of a destructive device, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, the Ventura County Fire Department received a call of a fire in the arroyo south of the 200 block of Moorpark Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to a sewer drainage channel. No structures or wildland areas were threatened.

Deputies from the Moorpark Police Station responded and conducted an investigation of the fire and deemed it “suspicious.” Arson investigators then determined the fire was the result of arson by incendiary device.

Several juveniles were identified as possible suspects due to a photo taken by witnesses at the scene, officials said. The investigation ultimately revealed two teens were responsible for the arson.

One of the teens was arrested Nov. 25 and the other on Nov. 29. Both were booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard.

Both juveniles were arrested on suspicion of arson of property and possession of a destructive device.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility that the same teens might also be responsible for a series of fires set at various locations around the city, dating back to September.

In October, a tree was set on fire in the Mission Bell Plaza on Los Angeles Avenue. Last week, fires were set to a restroom and a trash can at the Waterstone Apartments on Moorpark Avenue, as well as to a trash can at Magnolia Park on Charles Street.

“It is unknown if all these fires are related, but it is believed that some are related based on manner and method of the arsons,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Extreme fire behavior is expected to continue throughout the year due to low fuel moisture and drought conditions.

“Always be prepared for emergency evacuation,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “We would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”