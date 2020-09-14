2 Teens critically wounded in Pasadena drive-by shooting

Police are searching for two people involved in a drive-by shooting that left an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl in critical condition in Pasadena Sunday night.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Villa Street, the Pasadena Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found the two victims down on a sidewalk near an open grass area of Villa Parke.

The man had been shot multiple times in the upper body, the Police Department stated. The girl was struck once in the neck area.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the victims were walking on the sidewalk when two males pulled up next to them in a vehicle, shouted something and then opened fire.

The suspects then drove westbound at high rate of speed, the Police Department stated.

The vehicle was only described as a late-model sedan.

Investigators said the victims had no gang affiliation. No motive for the shooting was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.