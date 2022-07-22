A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in an undated photo shared by the agency.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were found shot to death in Coachella earlier this week, police said Friday.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday.

They found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, both victims succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities say the “suspects” had left the area before deputies arrived, though they did not elaborate on how many people might have been involved.

It is also unknown what led up to the fatal incident, and the victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Investigator Juarez at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.