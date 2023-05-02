Two teens were injured in a Yucaipa shooting over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday along the 34000 Block of Princeton Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The teens, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, were parked on the street when someone shot at their vehicle, officials said.

Both victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made, officials said.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there appears to be no immediate danger to the public,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Shelton at 909-918-2305.