2 teens killed in Palmdale hit-and-run crash

Two teenagers were killed late Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials reported.

The deadly hit-and-run crash involved two cars and happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.

Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were found inside one of the cars and pronounced dead at the scene, an official with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told KTLA.

The driver of the second car fled the crash scene on foot and has not been located, officials said.

No other information was released.