2 teens rob Rancho Cucamonga gas stations while 18-year-old woman acts as getaway driver: Police

Two teenage boys were arrested after allegedly robbing three gas stations while armed with a knife early Tuesday, and an 18-year-old woman is accused of acting as their getaway driver, officials said.

The first incident was reported at about 3:15 a.m. at a Shell gas station located at 8808 Foothill Boulevard, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The clerk told responding deputies that two males went into his work space while one pulled out a knife and “made stabbing motions” toward him. The males demanded that the clerk open the register, and then they ran away with cash and other store items, officials said in a news release.

About 15 minutes later, authorities responded to another robbery at the 76 gas station located at 10075 Arrow Route. The second clerk also reported that two people walked behind the counter while one pulled out a knife, pointed it at the victim’s stomach and demanded the victim get on the ground, officials said. The robbers grabbed the money out of the register, got additional items from the store and left the area. They were seen getting into a light-colored vehicle, officials said.

Then, about 3:55 a.m., deputies responded to a third robbery at a 7-Eleven located at 9119 Masi Drive. In that incident, a person held a knife to the clerk’s throat, while the other appeared to be “acting as the look out,” officials said.

A witness alerted authorities as the robbers left the area in a silver Toyota, officials said.

Deputies searched the area near Church and Rochester avenues and spotted a suspicious vehicle matching the getaway car in the third incident.

They stopped the vehicle and found cash, weapons and other items reported from at least one of the robberies, officials said.

The driver, Dyvine Jimenez, of Upland, was arrested and booked. She remains in custody on $200,000 bail.

The two teens, 15 and 16, were arrested and taken to juvenile hall. They were not identified because of their ages.