Two teenagers were shot, one of them fatally, in Montclair Thursday night.

The men, ages 18 and 19, were shot near Kingsley Street and North Mills Avenue at about 8:50 p.m., said Sgt. Andrew Graziano with the Montclair Police Department.

The attack involved two unknown assailants shooting in the street, police said in a news release. The victims ran into a nearby convenience store, Mills Market, to hide.

The men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead from at least one round to the upper chest. The 19-year-old is in stable condition after being struck in the left wrist and both thighs, police said in a news release.

Investigators do not yet know the motive behind the shooting, including if it is gang-related.

“We still have outstanding suspects,” Graziano added.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call police at 909-621-4771. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous may also contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.