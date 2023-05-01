L.A. police on the scene of a stabbing with two teen victims near Los Angeles High School in Mid-Wilshire May 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Two teenagers were stabbed Monday near Los Angeles High School in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Calls about the incident near the intersection of Olympic and Rimpau boulevards came in at around 4:20 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.

No information was provided on the gender of the teen victims, nor any details about the extent of their injuries or what led up to the stabbing.

“Another senseless stabbing in our community near Los Angeles High School,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to the two victims and their families. All of our students deserve to go to school free of fear and full of hope.”

Carvalho added that law enforcement is investigating the incident and the district is working with the school to ensure campus safety.

Los Angeles High School, in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles, where two teens were stabbed on May 1, 2023. (KTLA)

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.