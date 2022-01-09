2 teens wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting: Police

Two teens were taken to local hospitals after they were shot in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach Sunday morning, police said.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of East 14th Street at about 6:35 a.m., LBPD spokesperson Brandon Fahey said in an email.

Police found a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The younger teen was struck in the upper body, while the 16-year-old was hit in the lower body, police said.

They were taken by the Long Beach Fire Department to local hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds, Fahey said.

The victims told police that they were shot by the occupants of a car that pulled up nearby and quickly fled after opening fire, Fahey added.

Police have found bullet casings and a nearby multiunit residence that was struck by gunfire, though no one else was hit, police said.

No motive or suspects have been identified, but gang detectives are investigating.

