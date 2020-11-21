2 vehicles struck, Uber passenger hurt in shooting on 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.

Authorities respond to a car shooting on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2020. (RMG News)

A shooting on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles left one person injured, officials said Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol reported receiving a call about a car-to-car shooting on the northbound 110, just south of Ninth Street, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the area and found victims from two vehicles waiting for medical help, according to the CHP.

Video from the scene shows a Honda sedan and a Toyota Prius with bullet holes.

Sajjad Kahn, who was driving for Uber in his Prius, told a stringer that his passenger had alerted him that the seat “blew up,” and that something hit her leg. He looked and saw that she was bleeding, Kahn said.

Footage shows paramedics wheeling the female victim into an ambulance.

Authorities temporarily shut down the freeway to collect evidence, according to the CHP. The agency said one of the victims captured footage of the incident.

The Highway Patrol has not confirmed any arrest as the case remains under investigation.