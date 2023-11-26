2 victims go into cardiac arrest after violent crash in San Bernardino County

A total of three people were hospitalized following a violent crash in Redlands on Saturday, and authorities are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.

According to an Instagram post from the Redlands Fire Department, the collision occurred when a black SUV collided with a semi-truck in the area of Alabama Street and San Bernardino Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

First responders arrived to find the severely damaged SUV with three occupants inside; one of the three required “extensive extrication” with the jaws of life to rescue them from the wreckage, officials said.

A black SUV involved in a violent crash in Redlands, California on Nov. 25, 2023. (Redlands FD)

Due to their injuries, two of the three occupants went into cardiac arrest. Firefighter paramedics performed lifesaving measures on scene and while all of the victims were transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center in critical condition, the fire department said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, leaving the other occupants in the vehicle behind.

No description of the driver was immediately available.

What caused the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol’s San Bernardino Area office at 909-383-4247.