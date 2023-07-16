Authorities are searching for three suspects after two individuals were robbed and assaulted with a bat in Westlake.
According to the LAPD, officers responded to the area of 8th and Alvarado Streets on reports of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Upon arriving on scene, units found two victims who had been assaulted with a bat but confirmed that no stabbing had occurred.
One victim had their cell phone stolen from them, and both were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.
The suspects were only identified as two Hispanic men and one Hispanic female.
According to police, they may have been driving a 4-door white Chevrolet SUV.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LAPD.
Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.