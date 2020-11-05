2 videographers detained, cited after LAPD declares downtown protest unlawful

Two videographers filming a Wednesday night protest in downtown Los Angeles were detained and given “failure to disperse” citations after police declared the gathering unlawful.

Vishal Singh, who works on Netflix documentaries and frequently attends and films local protests, and Sean Beckner-Carmitchel, an activist and videographer who also routinely attends protests, were both taken into custody near West 5th and South Hill streets downtown.

Singh said they were filming the relatively small protest — which he said was coming to an end — when the police arrived on motorcycles and declared the gathering unlawful. Singh said some protesters fled into a hotel, while others were told by officers to sit down.

He said he and Beckner-Carmitchel were then targeted for serving as press at the event and recording the officers’ actions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.