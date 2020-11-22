2 women, 1 man found dead inside home in Sun Valley area

Two women and one man were found dead inside a home in the Sun Valley area early Sunday morning, officials said.

The three were discovered in the 7432 N. Kraft Ave. in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood around 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire officials said none of the bodies had any obvious signs of trauma and no else was treated at the scene or hospitalized.

Paramedics had responded to the scene after getting a 911 call about a medical emergency, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The death investigation remains underway and no details were immediately available on how the three may have died.

Authorities did not released the names or ages of the deceased.