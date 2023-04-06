Two women are dead after they were ejected from their vehicle during a rollover crash on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The women’s vehicle was headed south at about 1:45 a.m. when their vehicle hit the right embankment near Gage Avenue, then struck a tree and rolled over onto the No. 4 lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Further complicating matters, another vehicle headed south then struck the women once they were on the roadway, officials said. The driver of that second vehicle, a man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The women were declared dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown if the women were wearing seatbelts, but it appears that speed is a factor, said Roberto Gomez of the CHP, though that remains to be confirmed.