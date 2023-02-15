Two women were injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 440 block of Western Avenue, in the Vermont Square neighborhood, LAPD Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

A woman in her 50s suffered a gunshot wound, and a woman in her 40s suffered a graze wound to her hand.

Two suspects were seen leaving the area in a white, newer-model Jeep Cherokee, Im said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several police vehicles in the parking lot of a Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Sam Bader contributed to this report.