2 women tied up in Sherman Oaks home invasion robbery

Two women were zip-tied during a home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks early Thursday morning.

Police received a call of a robbery at 3800 Sherwood Place just after 2 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three men armed with weapons went into the home while two women were inside, according to LAPD.

The suspects zip-tied the two victims, police said. They took two cell phones and other unknown items.

The robbers had yet to be found Thursday afternoon. Two of the men were dressed in all black and one was wearing black pants and a gray top.

No injuries were reported, though an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.

“It’s very unusual in this area,” neighbor Donna Costello said. “You can’t even find this place so I don’t know how anyone even found it.”

Detectives have not said if this was a random or targeted attack.