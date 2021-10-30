2 wounded in Long Beach shooting: police

An altercation in Long Beach resulted in two men being shot on Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department announced.

The shooting occurred at about 4:38 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pacific Coast Highway between Linden Avenue and Atlantic Avenue, a department spokesperson said in an email.

When officers arrived, they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in their lower body. The men were taken to a local hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department.

Police believe the men were shot after an argument with a group of other men, and officers recovered a firearm and found strike marks from bullets, police said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

