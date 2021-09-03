2 wounded in Long Beach shooting; suspects at large

Police respond to investigate a shooting that left two people wounded in Long Beach on Sept. 3, 2021. (RMG News)

Multiple assailants were sought after two people were shot in Long Beach Friday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to gunfire around 6:15 p.m. at the corner of Orange Avenue and Market Street, said Arantxa Chavarria, a public information officer for Long Beach police.

Authorities found two gunshot victims, and both were transported to a local hospital, Chavarria said.

Video from the scene showed a vendor’s cart was within the area taped off for investigation at the corner of the intersection.

The assailants ran from the scene before police arrived, but Chavarria said officers were still searching the area and detectives were responding to investigate.

No suspect descriptions or further details were available.