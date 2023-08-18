Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance Friday evening after they were shot in South Central Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m., near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 83rd Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene and requested ambulances for the two victims, whose conditions were unclear.

Police have not released any information about the moments leading up to the shooting or the motive.

An arrest has not been made, but the suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

He was seen fleeing in an unknown direction, according to LAPD Media Relations.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-877-527-3247.

Additional reporting by Sam Bader.