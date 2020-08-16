2-year-old child dies after vehicle crash in Long Beach: Police

Local News

by: , with reporting by Jose Duran

Posted: / Updated:

A 2-year-old child died following a vehicle crash in Long Beach Saturday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded around 8 p.m. to the area of East Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach Police Lt. Megan Zabel said.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics, Zabel said.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police, the lieutenant added.

It’s not clear whether the child was also inside a vehicle when they were struck. No other details have been released by police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter