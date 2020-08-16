2-year-old child dies after vehicle crash in Long Beach: Police

A 2-year-old child died following a vehicle crash in Long Beach Saturday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded around 8 p.m. to the area of East Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach Police Lt. Megan Zabel said.

The child was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics, Zabel said.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police, the lieutenant added.

It’s not clear whether the child was also inside a vehicle when they were struck. No other details have been released by police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.