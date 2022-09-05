A two-year-old boy died after being found in a swimming pool at a home in Fontana Sunday.

Deputies were called to the home in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue after a caller reported a child was found drowning in a pool, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated.

The child was given CPR by the arriving deputies and paramedics arrived a short time later.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident is under investigation but the Sheriff’s Department said the preliminary information suggests it was “a tragic accident.”

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767.