Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found dead in Palmdale on Tuesday night.

Deputies first responded to a rescue call on the 800 block of East Avenue P-15 around 5:07 p.m.

Arriving officers found the child inside the home. He was not breathing and was unresponsive at the time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the child before he was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in Palmdale on Nov. 7, 2023. (Don Luis Meza)

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s death remain unclear and are under investigation by homicide detectives.

Although the boy’s cause of death is unknown, homicide detectives said they won’t be ruling anything out. The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

No suspects have been detained or arrested at this time. Authorities said a search warrant will be prepared for the child’s home.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.