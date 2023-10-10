A 2-year-old child was found walking alone in the dark during the early morning hours in the Westlake area Tuesday.

Police were called around 4:15 a.m. regarding a child wearing a white T-shirt who was wandering in the 400 block of Burlington Avenue.

An investigation indicated the 2-year-old was found by a good Samaritan who stayed with the child until officers arrived, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The toddler was taken to a local police station while authorities worked to locate family members.

The family did eventually arrive at the police station but no details were provided about what led to the child being left alone.

Police said that the incident remains under investigation.