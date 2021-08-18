2-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Alhambra condominium complex driveway

A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday after getting hit by a vehicle in the driveway of an Alhambra condominium complex, officials said.

Just before 10:40 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls of an incident involving a toddler and a vehicle on the 2200 block of Larch Street, the Alhambra Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 2-year-old suffering from major injuries.

They attempted life-saving measures before the Alhambra Fire Department responded and transported the child to a local trauma center.

The child later succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

During an initial investigation, officers say they learned that the child had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a condominium complex.

The driver of the car remained at the location and is cooperating with traffic investigators, police said.

The parents of the child were in the immediate area when the incident occurred.

The Alhambra Police Department is handling the investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Edward Elizalde at 626-308-4817 or eelizalde@alhambrapd.org.