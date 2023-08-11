A man is taken into custody following a crash in Sylmar on Aug. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

A man suspected of DUI was arrested following a crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar that left a 2-year-old child in critical condition.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway just before the 14 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Responding officers were told it was a two-vehicle crash with a possible ejection, a CHP spokesperson said.

The first vehicle was occupied by two adults, described as a mother and father, and their 2-year-old child.

The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe the 2-year-old may have been ejected in the crash but were still investigating, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

Four lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway were closed following the crash but have since reopened.